SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,075 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 744.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,075 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.94 and a 52-week high of $81.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.50.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 178.02%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 412.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRM. UBS Group began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,594.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 4,941 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $360,396.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,480 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

