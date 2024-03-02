Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $256.58

Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.58 and last traded at $256.54, with a volume of 776275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.06 and its 200 day moving average is $183.83. The company has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

