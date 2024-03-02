Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Spire Price Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $59.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.98 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Spire has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $756.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Spire will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Spire from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Spire by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Spire by 817.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Spire by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spire by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

