Spire Healthcare Group plc (SPI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.10 on June 21st

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spire Healthcare Group Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of LON SPI opened at GBX 233 ($2.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £941.62 million, a PE ratio of 4,660.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50. Spire Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of GBX 202 ($2.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 245 ($3.11). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 232.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.88.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 295 ($3.74) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 270 ($3.42) to GBX 260 ($3.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 286 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.