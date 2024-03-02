Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) CEO James Lawrence Dolan Purchases 76,139 Shares

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) CEO James Lawrence Dolan bought 76,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $3,101,141.47. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 520,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,181,188.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, February 26th, James Lawrence Dolan bought 59,374 shares of Sphere Entertainment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,440,865.14.

Shares of SPHR stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.38. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $20.68 and a one year high of $45.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $35.70.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($4.42). The firm had revenue of $314.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a net margin of 40.36% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Sphere Entertainment's revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,717,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,340,000 after buying an additional 38,594 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,789,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,741,000 after purchasing an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 157,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 57,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sphere Entertainment by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 46,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPHR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Sphere Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

