Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.
Sphere 3D Stock Up 4.7 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 328,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 103,130 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at $110,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Sphere 3D
Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.
