SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $76.97

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $76.97 and last traded at $76.81, with a volume of 1717175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.96.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average is $65.72. The company has a market cap of $516.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Retail ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About SPDR S&P Retail ETF

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

