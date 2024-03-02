SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Shares Purchased by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 749.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 58,043 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 84,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,352 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 102,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $35.98 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

