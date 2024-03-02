Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SDE has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spartan Delta has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$6.22.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 2.8 %

Insider Activity

SDE opened at C$3.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.56. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$2.63 and a 12 month high of C$16.66. The firm has a market cap of C$571.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55.

In other news, Director Kevin Overstrom acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.86 per share, with a total value of C$571,960.00. In related news, Director Kevin Overstrom bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$571,960.00. Also, Director Fotis Kalantzis bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$424,200.00. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. Spartan Delta Corp.

