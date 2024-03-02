S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Lessened by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $429.01 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $406.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

