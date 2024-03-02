Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16, reports. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Southwest Gas stock opened at $69.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.35. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $53.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.98%.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Gas

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, CEO Paul M. Daily sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,452.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,388,000 after buying an additional 690,696 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 519.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,295,000 after purchasing an additional 656,473 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,176,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,582,000 after buying an additional 524,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after acquiring an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

