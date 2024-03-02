SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $6.34

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $6.79. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 24,672,487 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.26.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

