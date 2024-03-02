SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Price Target Raised to $5.80 at Cantor Fitzgerald

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.60 to $5.80 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.26.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Stock Down 18.7 %

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. SoundHound AI has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 8,707.83%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In related news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoundHound AI news, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 557,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,049. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608 over the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 520.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.