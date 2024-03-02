SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 8,707.83% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

SoundHound AI Stock Down 18.7 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 517.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,669,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 145.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 514.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,564 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

