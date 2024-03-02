SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 8,707.83% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. SoundHound AI updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
SoundHound AI Stock Down 18.7 %
Shares of SOUN stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $7.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.
In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608 over the last ninety days. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
SOUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
