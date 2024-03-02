SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.05

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05, with a volume of 14671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.95.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $593.22 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Select 500 ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFY. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 330.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Select 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $177,000.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Company Profile

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

