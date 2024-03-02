Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Citigroup

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $255.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SNOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $205.59.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $186.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.26. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.80%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,555,593.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541 over the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

