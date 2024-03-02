Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Lowered to $188.00 at Barclays

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $198.00 to $188.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Snowflake from $265.00 to $212.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.59.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $186.66 on Friday. Snowflake has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a PE ratio of -73.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $207.27 and its 200 day moving average is $178.26.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total value of $297,855.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.57, for a total transaction of $297,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 758,067 shares in the company, valued at $150,529,364.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total transaction of $253,940.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares in the company, valued at $34,893,699.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock worth $103,676,541. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mango Five Family Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 270.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 54.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

