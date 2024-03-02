Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) PT Lowered to $12.00

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNPO. TheStreet cut shares of Snap One from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPO opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49. The company has a market cap of $639.79 million, a PE ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 1.27. Snap One has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Snap One by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after acquiring an additional 51,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap One by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 895,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,206,000 after purchasing an additional 204,692 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its position in Snap One by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 493,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Snap One by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 390,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

