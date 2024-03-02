Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

CREG stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage.

