Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Stock Performance
CREG stock opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. Smart Powerr has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.
About Smart Powerr
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Powerr
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Powerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Powerr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.