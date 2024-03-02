SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Receives $38.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.31.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,246,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,508,000 after buying an additional 988,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $24,417,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 111.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,139,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,809,000 after acquiring an additional 600,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLG opened at $48.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 52-week low of $19.06 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.00%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

