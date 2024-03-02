Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.18), reports. The business had revenue of $292.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.42 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.73%.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $26.09 on Friday. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $31.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Six Flags Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.