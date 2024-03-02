SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,026 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total transaction of $94,730.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,391,596.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 29th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $119,395.62.

On Wednesday, December 27th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total transaction of $130,127.58.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $94.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.90 and a beta of 1.79. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $81.09 and a 12-month high of $142.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

About SiTime



SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

