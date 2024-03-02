SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Down to $28.45

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.45, but opened at $27.19. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $28.59, with a volume of 76,421 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SilverBow Resources

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $757.56 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SilverBow Resources

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.