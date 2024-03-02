Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of SIEB stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 17.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Siebert Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Siebert Financial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares during the period.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

