SI-BONE’s (SIBN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SIBN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.74, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.30 million, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.27.

In other SI-BONE news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $30,752.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,846.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $40,520.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,903 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,039.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,306 shares of company stock worth $278,480. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma.

