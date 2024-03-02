Short Interest in XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP) Rises By 120.0%

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.93. XOMA has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

