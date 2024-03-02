Short Interest in Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Drops By 18.4%

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,600 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the January 31st total of 870,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 814,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNA. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selina Hospitality during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Selina Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

Selina Hospitality Price Performance

SLNA opened at $0.25 on Friday. Selina Hospitality has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.33.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

