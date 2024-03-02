Short Interest in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Decreases By 18.9%

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 240,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 85.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 35,280 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $42.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $48.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

See Also

