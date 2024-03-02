Short Interest in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Rises By 38.0%

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,598,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.46. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
