Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Drops By 21.1%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 31st total of 590,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:GTII opened at $0.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. Global Tech Industries Group has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $2.49.

About Global Tech Industries Group

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc operates an online cryptocurrency trading platform in the United States. The company operates Beyond Blockchain, a cryptocurrency trading platform, which allows multi-currency clearing and direct settlements in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Bitcoin SV, Aave, Compound, Uniswap, Chainlink, and Yearn Finance.

