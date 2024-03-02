Short Interest in Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF) Grows By 37.0%

Better Collective A/S (OTCMKTS:BTRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the January 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 55.5 days.
Better Collective A/S Stock Performance
Better Collective A/S stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $24.08. Better Collective A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.
Better Collective A/S Company Profile
