Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Grows By 117.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 117.6% from the January 31st total of 4,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $66.09. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $200.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.49.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,939 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Articles

