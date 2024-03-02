Short Interest in ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Grows By 55.6%

ANA Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ANA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALNPY opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.71. ANA has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

ANA (OTCMKTS:ALNPY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. ANA had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

ANA Company Profile

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Aviation-Related Business, Travel Business, and Trading Business segments. The Air Transportation segment offers regular and irregular air transport of passengers, cargo, etc.

