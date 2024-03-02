Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Bank of America raised Shinhan Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

Shinhan Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHG stock opened at $32.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.40. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Shinhan Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 46.7% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Stories

