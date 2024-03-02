Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOURFree Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shift4 Payments Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shift4 Payments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

