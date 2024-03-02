Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FOUR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sell rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of NYSE:FOUR opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.80. Shift4 Payments has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 6.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

