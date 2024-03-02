Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Earns “Buy” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $96.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.82.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

