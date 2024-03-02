Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after buying an additional 17,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.55.

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $185.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $103.17 and a 1-year high of $190.41.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Further Reading

