Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,274 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $6,132,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,905,976.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,531 shares of company stock worth $14,475,194 in the last quarter. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Down 1.8 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTD. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Read Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.