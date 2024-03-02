Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 670,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,433,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,328,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,123 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $3,444,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

In related news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

REXR opened at $52.13 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.56 and a 52-week high of $61.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 135.71%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

