Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 2,324.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in Zscaler by 20,415.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth $127,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $59,634,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $311.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.03.

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.90, for a total value of $1,756,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $10,129,334.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,972 shares of company stock worth $19,342,443. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $219.23 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.56 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

