Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Sells 112 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC reduced its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.7 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $151.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $160.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.31.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 708 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.73, for a total value of $108,840.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,148,277.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,715,869. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Owens Corning from $164.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI cut Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OC

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.