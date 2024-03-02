Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 2,312 Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 132.2% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 303.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 47.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,112,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,084.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 5,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $1,040,767.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 59,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,247,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,977 shares of company stock valued at $10,770,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $203.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.33 and its 200 day moving average is $189.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $133.97 and a one year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.75%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

