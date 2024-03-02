Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 14,977 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.35 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $270.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.