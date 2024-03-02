Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $62.21 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $44.13 and a one year high of $84.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLNT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, with a total value of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

