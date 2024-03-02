Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 42.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 144.4% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 99.0% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 82,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 105,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 18,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $97.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.97 and a 200-day moving average of $104.81. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.12. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 62.89%.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 5,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $530,467.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $1,267,636.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,093,017.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,514,192. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

