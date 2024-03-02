Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 68.8% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $53,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.56.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $205.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $195.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $225.94.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

