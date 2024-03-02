Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Makes New $397,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 18.4% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 8,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Lacob sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.22, for a total transaction of $4,548,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,023,220.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,403,924. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $300.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $282.39 and its 200-day moving average is $275.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.34 and a 1-year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.13. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $956.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.27.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

