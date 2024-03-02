Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 17,844 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock opened at $143.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $47.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.53. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.42.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Articles

