Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed during the third quarter worth about $2,032,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Wolfspeed by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 219,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 80,011 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 703,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,816,000 after purchasing an additional 326,810 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,938,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,761,000 after purchasing an additional 772,055 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on WOLF. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Insider Transactions at Wolfspeed

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total transaction of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,258.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wolfspeed Price Performance

NYSE:WOLF opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.81. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $74.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 19.35% and a negative net margin of 87.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.94 million. Analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wolfspeed

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Further Reading

