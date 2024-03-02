Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC Buys New Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First American Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

NYSE:FAF opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.76. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.92%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

